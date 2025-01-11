Most destructive wildfires in California history

Wind-driven fires that ignited and quickly swept through Southern California have resulted in at least 11 deaths, thousands of structures destroyed, and likely billions in damage.
While the Los Angeles fires may not be the largest in state history, data from Cal Fire shows they've quickly become some of the most destructive in California.
The 2018 Camp Fire is currently the most destructive wildfire in state history based on the number of structures destroyed.
As it burned in Butte County, the Camp Fire destroyed more than 18,000 structures, most of them homes. The fire also killed 85 people, making it the deadliest in state history.
Here are the most destructive fires in California history based on number of structures damaged, according to figures provided by CalFire on Jan. 10, 2024.
1. CAMP FIRE - Butte County
Date: November 2018
Cause: Power lines
Structures destroyed: 18,804
Acres burned: 153,336
Deaths: 86
2. TUBBS FIRE - Napa and Sonomoa counties
Date: October 2017
Cause: Electrical
Structures destroyed: 5,636
Acres burned: 36,807
Deaths: 22
3. PALISADES FIRE - Los Angeles County
Date: January 2025
Cause: Under investigation
Structures destroyed: 5,316
Acres burned: 17,234
Deaths: 2
4. EATON FIRE - Los Angeles County
Date: January 2025
Cause: Under investigation
Structures destroyed: 4,000+
Acres burned: 10,600
Deaths: 3
5. TUNNEL FIRE - OAKLAND HILLS - Alameda County
Date: October 1991
Cause: Rekindle
Structures destroyed: 2,900
Acres burned: 1,600
Deaths: 25
6. CEDAR FIRE - San Diego County
Date: October 2003
Cause: Human related
Structures destroyed: 2,820
Acres burned: 273,246
Deaths: 15
7. NORTH COMPLEX - Butte, Plumas, and Yuma counties
Date: August 2020
Cause: Lightning
Structures destroyed: 2,352
Acres burned: 318,935
Deaths: 15
8. VALLEY FIRE - Lake, Napa and Sonoma County
Date: September 2015
Cause: Electrical
Structures destroyed: 1,955
Acres burned: 76,067
Deaths: 4
9. WITCH FIRE - San Diego County
Date: October 2007
Cause: Power lines
Structures destroyed: 1,650
Acres burned: 197,990
Deaths: 2
10. WOOLSEY FIRE - Ventura County
Date: November 2018
Cause: Electrical
Structures destroyed: 1,643
Acres burned: 96,949
Deaths: 3
11. CARR FIRE - Shasta and Trinity counties
Date: July 2018
Cause: Human related
Structures destroyed: 1,614
Acres burned: 229,651
Deaths: 8
12. GLASS FIRE - Sonoma County
Date: October 2017
Cause: Undetermined
Structures destroyed: 1,355
Acres burned: 54,382
Deaths: 3
13. LNU LIGHTNING COMPLEX - Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Yolo, Lake, and Colusa counties
Date: August 2020
Cause: Lightning/Arson
Structures destroyed: 1,491
Acres burned: 86,509
Deaths: 6
14. CZU LIGHTNING COMPLEX - Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties
Date: August 2020
Cause: Lightning
Structures destroyed: 1,490
Acres burned: 86,509
Deaths: 1
15. NUNS FIRE - Sonoma County
Date: October 2017
Cause: Power line
Structures destroyed: 1,355
Acres burned: 54,382
Deaths: 1
16. DIXIE FIRE - Butte, Plumas, Lassen, and Tehama counties
Date: July 2021
Cause: Power line
Structures destroyed: 1,311
Acres burned: 963,309
Deaths: 1
17. THOMAS FIRE - Ventura and Santa Barbara counties
Date: December 2017
Origin: Power line
Structures destroyed: 1,063
Acres burned: 281,893
Deaths: 2
18. CALDOR FIRE - Alpine, Amador, and El Dorado counties
Date: September 2021
Cause: Under investigation
Structures destroyed: 1,003
Acres burned: 221,774
Deaths: 1
19. OLD FIRE - San Bernardino County
Date: October 2003
Cause: Human related
Structures destroyed: 1,003
Acres burned: 91,281
Deaths: 6
20. JONES FIRE - Shasta County
Date: October 1999
Cause: Undetermined
Structures destroyed: 954
Acres burned: 26,200
Deaths: 1
