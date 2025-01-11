Most destructive wildfires in California history

A scene of utter devastation was visible from overhead as AIR7 surveyed the structural damage wrought by the deadly Eaton Fire.

Wind-driven fires that ignited and quickly swept through Southern California have resulted in at least 11 deaths, thousands of structures destroyed, and likely billions in damage.

While the Los Angeles fires may not be the largest in state history, data from Cal Fire shows they've quickly become some of the most destructive in California.

The 2018 Camp Fire is currently the most destructive wildfire in state history based on the number of structures destroyed.

As it burned in Butte County, the Camp Fire destroyed more than 18,000 structures, most of them homes. The fire also killed 85 people, making it the deadliest in state history.

Here are the most destructive fires in California history based on number of structures damaged, according to figures provided by CalFire on Jan. 10, 2024.

1. CAMP FIRE - Butte County

Date: November 2018

Cause: Power lines

Structures destroyed: 18,804

Acres burned: 153,336

Deaths: 86

2. TUBBS FIRE - Napa and Sonomoa counties

Date: October 2017

Cause: Electrical

Structures destroyed: 5,636

Acres burned: 36,807

Deaths: 22

3. PALISADES FIRE - Los Angeles County

Date: January 2025

Cause: Under investigation

Structures destroyed: 5,316

Acres burned: 17,234

Deaths: 2

4. EATON FIRE - Los Angeles County

Date: January 2025

Cause: Under investigation

Structures destroyed: 4,000+

Acres burned: 10,600

Deaths: 3

5. TUNNEL FIRE - OAKLAND HILLS - Alameda County

Date: October 1991

Cause: Rekindle

Structures destroyed: 2,900

Acres burned: 1,600

Deaths: 25

6. CEDAR FIRE - San Diego County

Date: October 2003

Cause: Human related

Structures destroyed: 2,820

Acres burned: 273,246

Deaths: 15

7. NORTH COMPLEX - Butte, Plumas, and Yuma counties

Date: August 2020

Cause: Lightning

Structures destroyed: 2,352

Acres burned: 318,935

Deaths: 15

8. VALLEY FIRE - Lake, Napa and Sonoma County

Date: September 2015

Cause: Electrical

Structures destroyed: 1,955

Acres burned: 76,067

Deaths: 4

9. WITCH FIRE - San Diego County

Date: October 2007

Cause: Power lines

Structures destroyed: 1,650

Acres burned: 197,990

Deaths: 2

10. WOOLSEY FIRE - Ventura County

Date: November 2018

Cause: Electrical

Structures destroyed: 1,643

Acres burned: 96,949

Deaths: 3

11. CARR FIRE - Shasta and Trinity counties

Date: July 2018

Cause: Human related

Structures destroyed: 1,614

Acres burned: 229,651

Deaths: 8

12. GLASS FIRE - Sonoma County

Date: October 2017

Cause: Undetermined

Structures destroyed: 1,355

Acres burned: 54,382

Deaths: 3

13. LNU LIGHTNING COMPLEX - Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Yolo, Lake, and Colusa counties

Date: August 2020

Cause: Lightning/Arson

Structures destroyed: 1,491

Acres burned: 86,509

Deaths: 6

14. CZU LIGHTNING COMPLEX - Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties

Date: August 2020

Cause: Lightning

Structures destroyed: 1,490

Acres burned: 86,509

Deaths: 1

15. NUNS FIRE - Sonoma County

Date: October 2017

Cause: Power line

Structures destroyed: 1,355

Acres burned: 54,382

Deaths: 1

16. DIXIE FIRE - Butte, Plumas, Lassen, and Tehama counties

Date: July 2021

Cause: Power line

Structures destroyed: 1,311

Acres burned: 963,309

Deaths: 1

17. THOMAS FIRE - Ventura and Santa Barbara counties

Date: December 2017

Origin: Power line

Structures destroyed: 1,063

Acres burned: 281,893

Deaths: 2

18. CALDOR FIRE - Alpine, Amador, and El Dorado counties

Date: September 2021

Cause: Under investigation

Structures destroyed: 1,003

Acres burned: 221,774

Deaths: 1

19. OLD FIRE - San Bernardino County

Date: October 2003

Cause: Human related

Structures destroyed: 1,003

Acres burned: 91,281

Deaths: 6

20. JONES FIRE - Shasta County

Date: October 1999

Cause: Undetermined

Structures destroyed: 954

Acres burned: 26,200

Deaths: 1

