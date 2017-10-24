HANFORD

Devastating fire in Hanford Tuesday morning leaves nothing but ash

The fire struck when people were sleeping just after 3:30 Tuesday morning at 10-and-a half Avenue and Hanford Armona Road. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif (KFSN) --
The fire struck when people were sleeping just after 3:30 Tuesday morning at 10-and-a half Avenue and Hanford Armona Road.

It first ignited in a vacant mobile home then quickly spread to another one, next door.

"Everything, it's gone," said the homeowner, Manuel Rojas.

Manuel Rojas was sound asleep early Tuesday morning but then he slowly woke up to the noise of someone honking their horn over and over again.

"At first I didn't pay no attention to it, but then when I did I got up and looked this house was on fire," said Rojas.

Fearing the flames would spread to his home he grabbed very little and got to safety. Within moments his home was on fire.

"Just from the heat radiating from here, it just went up the wall and she went up," said Rojas.

Looking from the outside as the home still smolders, he knows not much is left and is at a loss for words.

"It's uh, I don't know. It's incredible it's uh yea," said Rojas.

Rojas does have insurance but he knows that cannot replace hundreds of precious family photos.

"There's nothing left," said Rojas.
