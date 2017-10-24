FRESNO COUNTY

Pinedale Elementary threw a heart-felt retirement party for a beloved librarian

Carol Lewis dedicated 43 years of her life to literature and she inspired multiple generations of kids. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif (KFSN) --
Carol Lewis dedicated 43 years of her life to literature and she inspired multiple generations of kids. Many remember her reading to them at a young age and the voices she would use during storytime.

At the beginning of this school year, health problems forced Mrs. Lewis to stop working.

On Tuesday she returned to a huge celebration and took a seat in her favorite chair to reflect on a long career.

"It's not the chair, it's the people in my life, the blessings that God has given me, the children that keep me going and keep me strong," said Lewis.

The city also celebrated Mrs. Lewis declaring October 24th, Carol Lewis Day.

The students will continue to see her as well. She lives in the neighborhood and plans to volunteer when she can.
