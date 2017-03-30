Renovation of new facility for Kepler Charter School in Downtown Fresno nearing completing

You won't recognize the old brick building at Stanislaus and Broadway in Downtown Fresno. Kids with the Kepler Charter School can't wait to learn inside these bright classrooms with brilliant views from cool arched windows."Over stimulating for sure; I think the kids-- it will probably take them a couple of weeks to get used to it just because of the excitement of being in a high tech facility with LED lights versus the fluorescent lights. It's definitely an upgrade as if they're moving into a new house," said Christine Montanez, Principal.For over three years Kepler students have been using cramped classrooms just down the street inside the Cornerstone Church building. The old Parker Nash Building, originally built in 1913, was stripped down to brick walls for a retro-fit.Kids K through 8 will move into their new school April 18th."We're just super excited to enhance our education program with all this space. The makers space, the onsite garden. All the things the kids will have access to," said Montanez.They will also have a new grassy playground to replace their old spot-- a dark, covered parking lot.The Kepler School becomes another key piece in the gradual makeover of downtown."That's our whole mission is moving alongside the revitalization of Downtown Fresno," said Montanez.Kepler has an enrollment of 472 kids with 160 more on the waiting list.The students move into their new school April 18th.Parents with the Kepler School will get their own personalized walk-through April 7th.