St. Helen's Catholic school in Fresno to close after 60 years

St. Helen's Catholic School in Fresno is closing its doors after 60 years.Parents were informed of the news Friday. School officials are blaming financial reasons for the closure.The Diocese of Fresno has been subsidizing the school for seven years by helping to pay for employee benefits and had hoped that fundraising and budget cuts would help.There are 200 students that currently attend St. Helen's and will be able to finish out the school year.Teachers and staff will be given priority in hiring in the diocese.