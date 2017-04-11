GOOD NEWS

Merced student gives 'family guitar' to boy whose home was burned, burglarized

MERCED, California (KFSN) --
A North Valley student "paid it forward" after her friend lost his prized possession.

Joe Tapetillo, a student at Chenoweth Elementary in Merced was gifted a new guitar after his was stolen.

Tapetillo's home recently caught fire, and was then burglarized. His guitar was one of the items stolen.

One of his friends heard he was upset about losing his cherished instrument and gave him her family's guitar.

Teachers say they were moved to see the kindness between the kids.

"There's so much ugliness going on in the world right now, and its good to see some goof happen-especially with the kids. They're going to be the messengers down the road , and these two kids personify what we're looking for down the road," said one Chenoweth Elementary teacher.

The father who donated the guitar says he hopes this will help Joe follow his dreams in music.

The school says they're having their student's focus on kindness during the month of April.
