OSCARS

A look back at the Oscars 30, 20 and 10 years ago.

The Oscars looked much more different 30, 20, and 10 years ago. (Oscars/YouTube)

Throughout the last 30 years the Academy Awards have given audiences around the world unforgettable moments.

Memorable moments include Paul Newman taking home the award for best actor for his performance in The Color of Money in 1987. Billy Crystal hosted the show for one of the eight times in 1997. And in 2007, Forest Whitaker inspired the audience with his acceptance speech for best actor. If one thing has remained the same through the decades, it's that the biggest stars come out when the lights are the brightest.

You can watch the 2017 Oscars Sunday, February 26 on ABC.
