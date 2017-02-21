ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Diverse nominees have organizers hoping #OscarsSoWhite a thing of the past

By
HOLLYWOOD, California --
The red carpet is rolled out in Hollywood for what organizers say is a more diverse and inclusive Academy Awards, trying to put the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag and controversy of the past to rest for good.

"It just so happened that this year we had an abundance of films that represented inclusion," Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president Cheryl Boone Isaacs said.

Two years in a row of all 20 nominees in the acting categories being white led to protests, boycotts and mockery.

"I'm here at the Academy Awards, also known as the white people's choice awards," host Chris Rock said during his monologue.

This year, seven of the 20 acting nominees represent racial diversity, from Viola Davis to Dev Patel, and it extends to other categories as well.

Joi McMillon is now the first African-American woman nominated for editing for her work on "Moonlight," and four of the five films nominated in the best documentary category were made by black filmmakers.

"I think they've done a wonderful job," actor Edward James Olmos said. "There's some great films this year, and there's a lot of diversity."

And now, the writer who started the "Oscars So White" hashtag says while there is still more work to do, this year's nominations are a "step in the right direction."
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentOscarsacademy awardsdiversity
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
High School Showoffs features young Folklorico performers in Downtown Fresno
Oscar nominee Ava Duvernay uses 'shock and awe' in '13th' documentary
'Bachelor' Nick gets down and dirty on his hometown dates
Big names set to perform at the Oscars
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 bodies found inside burning vehicle in Fresno
Man shot after argument in Fresno, police say
Residents prepare for possible flooding after Sheriff issues pre-evacuation advisory in Madera County
Officer killed after responding to crash identified
5 killed, including 4 Americans, in Australian charter plane crash
Trump visits African American History Museum
Man shot in neck in Central Fresno
Show More
Levee break in San Joaquin County halted, evacuations remain in place
1 person killed in stabbing in Winton
6 puppies killed in Central Fresno fire
Man killed after being hit by Amtrak train in Southeast Fresno
3 suspects in custody after rampage in Fresno neighborhood that left homes and cars vandalized
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
PHOTOS: March for Life
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
More Photos