Fresno City College to perform Mulan and the Battle on Black Mountain production in Arizona

The theatre program at Fresno City College is getting national recognition for their latest performance of "Mulan and the Battle on Black Mountain."The production, that includes 26 students, is one of six schools to be invited to perform at the Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival at Mesa Community College in Arizona next month.Mulan and the Battle on Black Mountain is the untold story of Chinese folk heroine Hua Mulan. In this version, Hua Mulan reaches the peak of fame only to be arrested and charged with treason. Told in flashback, Hua Mulan must not only prove her innocence, but her loyalty to the emperor himself.The play, suitable for young adults, includes original music, choreography, martial arts, original costumes and set design to create a colorful and magical experience for the audience.In addition to performing the entire production, students will also participate in a number of programs that include design, stage management, playwriting, theatre journalism, performance, directing and more.Mulan and the Battle on Black Mountain was first staged at Fresno City College in the Spring of 2016. It was written by FCC theatre instructor and playwright, Charles Erven and directed by longtime theatre instructor Debra Erven. The two instructors will also travel with the students to Mesa, Arizona for the festival.To raise funds to travel to the festival, the production will hold two benefit performances in the FCC theatre on Friday, February 10 at 7:30 p.m. And Saturday, February 11 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 each for reserved seating.Friday, Feb 10th at 7:30 pmSaturday, Feb 11th at 2 pmTickets $15