COMINGUPROSES

Meet the cast of 'Bachelor in Paradise' season 4!

EMBED </>More Videos

Big announcement on "After the Final Rose" special.

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
The cast and premiere date for the long-awaited fourth season of "Bachelor Nation's" summer guilty pleasure "Bachelor in Paradise" has officially been released!

The cast is comprised of former fan favorites and controversial characters from "The Bachelor" franchise who are back looking for a second chance at love.

They may have left brokenhearted, but now they are back, this time in paradise, hoping to turn their summer romance into something real.

"Bachelor in Paradise" cast list:

- Raven Gates of "The Bachelor" season 21 (Nick)


- Corinne Olympios of "The Bachelor" season 21 (Nick)


- Amanda Stanton of "The Bachelor" season 20 (Ben) and "Bachelor in Paradise" season 3


- Alexis Waters of "The Bachelor" season 21 (Nick)


- Derek Peth of "The Bachelorette" season 12 (JoJo)


- DeMario Jackson of "The Bachelorette" season 13 (Rachel)


- Lacey Mark of "The Bachelor" season 21 (Nick)


- Kristina Schulman of "The Bachelor" season 21 (Nick)


- Nick "St. Nick" Benvenutti of "The Bachelorette" season 12 (JoJo)


- Danielle Maltby of "The Bachelor" season 21 (Nick)


- Taylor Nolan of "The Bachelor" season 21 (Nick)


- Robby Hayes of "The Bachelorette" season 12 (JoJo)


- Ben Zorn of "The Bachelorette" season 11 (Kaitlyn)


- Jasmine Goode of "The Bachelor" season 21 (Nick)


- Vinny Ventiera of "The Bachelorette" season 12 (JoJo) and "Bachelor in Paradise" season 3


- Alex Woytkiw of "The Bachelorette" season 12 (JoJo)


The show will premiere on Tuesday, August 8th at 8 p.m. EDT on The ABC Television Network.

Starting the following week, the show will air on Mondays.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbachelor in paradisecominguprosesABC premieresABC
Load Comments
COMINGUPROSES
One of the most ridiculous fights in 'Bachelorette' history
Former "Bachelorette" Trista Sutter suffers seizure in Croatia
Rachel makes a huge connection on 'The Bachelorette' while another deceives her
'Bachelorette' Rachel on meeting 31 men and 'Whaboom!'
More cominguproses
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Why Emma Watson made the perfect Belle
One of the most ridiculous fights in 'Bachelorette' history
Bill Cosby went on trial Monday on charges he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman more than a decade ago
Former "Bachelorette" Trista Sutter suffers seizure in Croatia
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3 killed, 1 injured East Fresno gunfight, police say
Grandmother in custody in SoCal triple stabbing, police say
Fresno Housing Authority accepting online pre-applications for Section 8 program
Madera Police release dash camera video from the officer involved shooting
Madera Police officer shoots armed suspect who brandished handgun, authorities say
Hammer-wielding man shouted 'This is for Syria' before attacking cop near Notre-Dame in Paris
Visalia man plotted to murder three Bay Area doctors, authorities say
Show More
Fresno mother defends war veteran son who shot her, killed her husband
Victims of deadly Highway 145 crash identified as graduating Tranquillity High senior and recent Fresno State grad
Man in critical condition after double shooting in Central Fresno
Contractor charged with leaking classified materials on Russian election interference
Man sentenced in pot grow that damaged Native American site
More News
Top Video
3 killed, 1 injured East Fresno gunfight, police say
Madera Police release dash camera video from the officer involved shooting
Fresno Housing Authority accepting online pre-applications for Section 8 program
Grandmother in custody in SoCal triple stabbing, police say
More Video