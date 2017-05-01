ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

New co-host! 'LIVE with Kelly' becomes 'LIVE with Kelly and Ryan'

EMBED </>More News Videos

Kelly Ripa introduced Ryan Seacrest as her new co-host Monday morning. (WABC)

NEW YORK --
Welcome to LIVE, Ryan Seacrest!

Kelly Ripa introduced her new co-host on the show on Monday after a months-long search. The number one daytime entertainment talk show in America has gone by the name LIVE with Kelly as Ripa appeared with dozens of guest co-hosts over the past 11 months.


The longtime host took the time to thank everyone involved in the search process, especially all the guest co-hosts who sat beside her.

Ripa pointed out that the day of the announcement is also her 21st wedding anniversary with husband Mark Consuelos.

"May 1 is a great day for me personally and I think for me professionally," she said. "It just feels like very good karma."
