Valley writer working on ABC TV series, new season makes debut in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The movies are a place people go to escape reality, but Tuesday night inside theater one American Crime tackled controversies head on.

"As a gay immigrant Mexican that at some point was undocumented, this touches on all of those issues in a very personal way," said Moises Zamora, staff writer.

Zamora is a Valley native and a staff writer for the series.

The ABC show may be a fictional drama but for Zamora, it's a reflection of his life.

"Sometimes we are not aware that all of our products-- produce or clothes, it has some sort of human cost attached to it, in some cases its slavery."

The characters and the story unfold in North Carolina, touching on immigration and trafficking. But the show's creators say the exploitation of humans exist in every state, especially in California.

"With the agricultural Valley here, you see it more often, it really is a universal thing," said Zamora.

Fresno State English Professor Ruben Casas has watched every episode of every season. He, along with dozens of students, came to see how the show would continue to tackle the most sensitive issues of American politics.

"In the last few years, TV has gotten more interesting than just entertainment; it's also become sort of a site for us to think about the big problems."

This season of American Crime follows the stories of several separate families, taking a look at the harsh realities each has to face.

"You realize wow, people have complicated lives, and often their problems are much more complex than just being an immigrant," said Casas.

For those watching in this movie theater, filmmaker's hope they may walk away will a little more empathy.

The series airs this Sunday at 10 on ABC.
