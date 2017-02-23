Your Weekend

ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.

Live Band Karaoke
Thursday, February 23rd at 8:00 p.m.
Fulton 55
Website

Fresno Grizzlies National Anthem Singer Auditions
Saturday, February 25th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Hanford Mall
Website

Adventure Fitness Open House
Saturday, February 25th from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Adventure Fitness
Website

High School Showoffs
Saturday, February 25th at 7:00 p.m.
Warnors Theater
Website

Mardi Gras Parade
Sunday, February 26 at 1:00 p.m.
Tower District
Website
