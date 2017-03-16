ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration. (KFSN)

Pueblo Fest
March 17 to 19 at 12:00 p.m.
International Agri-Center
Planters Nutmobile
March, 17th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Save Mart
4043 W. Clinton
March, 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Save Mart
5750 North First Street
Fresno, CA, 93710

March, 19th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Save Mart
4120 N. West Avenue
Fresno, CA, 93705

Glow Theater Company Presents "Wagon Wheels a Rollin"
March 17th to the 25th
Campus Bible Church
Women Techmakers Fresno Conference
Sunday, March 19th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Bitwise Industries
