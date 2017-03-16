Your Weekend

Have you made plans for the weekend yet? If not, we have a few ideas for your consideration.March 17 to 19 at 12:00 p.m.International Agri-CenterMarch, 17th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.Save Mart4043 W. ClintonFresno, CA, 93722March, 18th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.Save Mart5750 North First StreetFresno, CA, 93710March, 19th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.Save Mart4120 N. West AvenueFresno, CA, 93705March 17th to the 25thCampus Bible ChurchSunday, March 19th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.Bitwise Industries