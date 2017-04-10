FAMILY & PARENTING

Oh brother (and sister)! Monday is National Siblings Day

(Shutterstock)

April 10 is an annual reason to call up your siblings and reminisce as only you can. It's National Siblings Day.

Though the day is meant as a joyous occasion like Mother's Day or Father's Day, it was inspired by tragedy. New York City woman Claudia Evart was inspired to create the Siblings Day Foundation in the mid-1990s after both of her siblings died at a young age, and she wasn't able to tell them goodbye.

She chose April 10 because it was her sister Lisette's birthday, according to the foundation website. The goal of the foundation is to make the occasion an official national holiday.

"Our mission is to help all brothers and sisters to reconnect," Evart said in a video promoting the holiday. "Cherish, love and respect your brothers and sisters. The deep bond you share is truly a special gift."
Related Topics:
familysiblingschildrenparentingsocietybuzzworthysocial mediawatercooleru.s. & world
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
Baby loves to stretch his arms after being swaddled
Dad Photoshops 'marginally dangerous' images of daughter
5-year-old has a Costco-themed birthday party
Some Easter basket options for the little and big bunnies in your life
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Tulare man, 18, faces murder charge after suspected DUI crash kills woman
Madera robbery suspect arrested after returning to scene
Neil Gorsuch sworn in as Supreme Court justice
Visalia Coptic Christians pray in solidarity after deadly bombing at Egyptian churches
Fresno man injured rescuing cats from house fire
Fresno protesters demonstrate against U.S. missile strikes in Syria
Fresno State lecturer under fire for President Trump tweet
Show More
Orosi man wanted for allegedly assaulting deputy
Egypt declares state of emergency; ISIS attacks killed scores of Palm Sunday churchgoers
Man injured while rescuing pets from Fresno house fire
Search and rescue crews save man after car plunges off cliff in Mariposa County
Police searching for suspects after Fresno State student robbed at knife-point near campus
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos