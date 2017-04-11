FRESNO

Chronic Tacos Opening Two Valley Locations

A popular taco chain is expanding in the Central Valley. Signs are now up for Chronic Tacos at the El Paseo Shopping Center in Northwest Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
popular taco chain is expanding to the Central Valley. Signs are now up for Chronic Tacos at the El Paseo Shopping Center in Northwest Fresno, which is scheduled to open in July.

They are also opening a location in Clovis at Herndon and Willow which will open next month.

Owners tell us the opening of both locations will create about 60 jobs. They are still looking to fill dozens of positions including cooks, assistant managers, servers and greeters.

For information on how to get a job with Chronic Tacos email chronicmarketing@gmail.com.
