New Fresno restaurant serving up some Filipino favorites

Downtown Fresno's newest restaurant is serving up some popular Filipino dishes. It's called Tapsi and it is across the street from PG&E, off of 'P' and Ventura.Tapsi is a nickname for a traditional breakfast dish made up of rice, egg, and beef. Its owners got their start in the food service industry with their company, 'Moving Feast' Catering.For the past 14 years they have provided meals to different adult day care facilities and three different schools. Now, even with the opening of this restaurant, they are making meals for 600 people each day.Owners said they are excited to be a part of the Downtown Fresno boom.Tapsi owner Doreen Key said, "I'm excited about what's going on, I'm seeing a lot of developments, a lot of restaurants, and so I'm excited and hopefully we also succeed with the rest of the business."Tapsi is right next door to Dale Brothers Coffee and Quesadilla Gorilla.For now, they are only open five days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.