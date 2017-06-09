Pineapple refreshers

2 pineapples, cored & Chopped1 bottle Svedka Clementine VodkaIceIn a large jar combine pineapple chunks & Clementine Vodka. Let infuse for 2 weeks in the fridge. Strain the vodka, discarding the pineapple.Shake vodka over ice & serve in a Martini glass. Garnish with pineapple slice.Refreshing Summer Cooler4 oz pineapple juice, chilled4 oz coconut water, chilledHandful fresh Basil leavesCombine all three ingredients in a blender until it is whipped. Serve immediately.Can store for later but make sure to shake container to mix flavors