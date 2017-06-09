CHEF SHAYNA

Pineapple refreshers

Inspired by Yosemite Ranch's VIP (Vodka Infused Pineapple)

Ingredients
2 pineapples, cored & Chopped
1 bottle Svedka Clementine Vodka
Ice
Directions
In a large jar combine pineapple chunks & Clementine Vodka. Let infuse for 2 weeks in the fridge. Strain the vodka, discarding the pineapple.

Shake vodka over ice & serve in a Martini glass. Garnish with pineapple slice.

Ingredients
Refreshing Summer Cooler
4 oz pineapple juice, chilled
4 oz coconut water, chilled
Handful fresh Basil leaves

Directions
Combine all three ingredients in a blender until it is whipped. Serve immediately.

Can store for later but make sure to shake container to mix flavors
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodChef Shaynaalcoholcocktail
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHEF SHAYNA
Fresno State Sweet Corn Dip recipe
Ruthe Armstrong's Asian Guacamole
Pea and Pancetta Pasta
Chef Shayna: Mother's Day treat!
More Chef Shayna
FOOD & DRINK
Unique event combines running and wine
Golden State Warriors win means everyone in America gets a free taco Tuesday
Jelly Donut Oreos hit shelves this weekend
Fresno State Sweet Corn goes on sale today!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Tranquillity High School students remember classmate who died before graduation
Ananya Vinay, Scripps National Spelling Bee Champ, returns home to cheering crowds
Clovis Police looking for at risk adult
6 legal questions arising from James Comey's testimony
Fresno Police catch suspect who they say broke into code enforcement vehicles
Visalia Police arrest driver of pickup truck they say was involved in hit-and-run
Surveillance video shows man robbing Cricket Wireless store in Madera
Show More
Fresno County Sheriff's deputy involved in minor crash on Highway 180
Fresno County Sheriff's Office investigating dead body found in vineyard
Birth control recalled, error could cause unplanned pregnancy
Atwater home owner asking for help after Drunk driver crashes into garage
Clovis PD cruiser involved in a crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
How to watch Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert
PHOTOS: Obamas buy house they were renting in DC
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More Photos