Pineapple refreshers

Ingredients
2 pineapples, cored & Chopped
1 bottle Svedka Clementine Vodka
Ice
Directions
In a large jar combine pineapple chunks & Clementine Vodka. Let infuse for 2 weeks in the fridge. Strain the vodka, discarding the pineapple.
Shake vodka over ice & serve in a Martini glass. Garnish with pineapple slice.
Ingredients
Refreshing Summer Cooler
4 oz pineapple juice, chilled
4 oz coconut water, chilled
Handful fresh Basil leaves
Directions
Combine all three ingredients in a blender until it is whipped. Serve immediately.
Can store for later but make sure to shake container to mix flavors