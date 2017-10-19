MOLESTATION

Former Valley teacher arrested for child molestation

Just a year after Chris Bispham arrived at Fresno Adventist Academy, Fresno Police believe he was sexually abusing students. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Just a year after Chris Bispham arrived at Fresno Adventist Academy, Fresno Police believe he was sexually abusing students.

An arrest warrant reveals all three victims were students during the time Bispham taught both seventh and fourth grade.

"He had befriended the students and during that grooming process- ended up sexually molesting the kids," said Sgt. Daniel Macias.

Over the summer, a spokesperson for the school said Bispham resigned--before school administrators knew about any criminal investigation.

"The crime was brought to our attention by the police department and we began working with them directly," said Sgt. Macias.

Court records show the crimes began in 2014 when Bispham was setting up his class for the following school year. Two students showed up to help when he started wrestling with them and then engaging in horseplay. But soon after investigators say sex crimes occurred.

The victim's told police on several occasions Bispham told them to go into a closet, where they were assaulted. One of the victims was 10 years old at the time and told detectives 'he asked him to stop but he wouldn't until he wanted to.'

The suspect moved to Florida around the same time the investigation began. Detectives do not know if his sudden departure was related to his impending arrest.

"We're not sure, that's something we're going to ask him to try to get to the bottom of why he did this. Why he thought this was ok and to see if he can explain his actions," said Sgt. Macias.

Federal Marshalls arrested Bispham in Orange County, Florida. He will be extradited to California to face 15 counts of sex crimes with minors.

School leaders say counseling is being provided to "the alleged victims and their families".
