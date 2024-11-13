21-year-old Visalia man arrested on child molestation charges, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An accused child molester is in custody, and the Tulare County Sheriff's Office believes there could be more victims.

21-year-old Tyler See of Visalia has pleaded not guilty to 51 counts after being arrested on Friday by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

It comes after reports in August that he had contacted and tried to meet a 13-year-old for sex.

During the investigation, detectives learned that See had used online platforms to identify, contact and meet with multiple girls between the ages of 12 and 15.

Four victims were identified.

See is currently booked in the Tulare County jail and charged with child molestation.

Any additional victims are encouraged to come forward and contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

