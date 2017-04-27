U.S. & WORLD

DIY braces becoming a troubling dental trend among kids and young people

EMBED </>More News Videos

The videos are easily found on YouTube-- mostly kids and young people, showing how to make do-it-yourself braces. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The videos are easily found on YouTube-- mostly kids and young people, showing how to make do-it-yourself, or DIY, braces using rubber bands, paper clips, bobby pins, or aluminum foil.

A video gave a Fresno girl an idea to make her own brackets with earring backs. Gabby, 12, is now under an orthodontist's care after trying DIY braces to straighten her teeth.

"I felt really insecure about my gap between my teeth so I started doing it."

It's a trend that is spreading fast among Gabby's friends.

"I heard it around, kids talking about it-- so I ended up looking it up and then trying it."

Gabby watched a video of how earring backs could be used as "brackets" on the teeth, simulating the look of real braces. Her orthodontist, Dr. John Bayrakdarian described how Gabby crafted her homemade braces.

"She did put earring clasps on her front four teeth and she did use super glue to put them on. And from far behind it looks like braces but actually they are not."

But a few days later, it started to hurt and Gabby told her mother, who took her to the doctor to remove them.

"We see how the rubber band is going all around her 10 teeth on the top. And what's happening here is that the rubber band is getting embedded in the gum tissue here," said Dr. Bayrakdarian.

Dr. Bayrakdarian said fortunately, there was no permanent damage to Gabby's teeth from the DIY braces, but the potential injury can be severe even to the point of losing teeth.

"It reaches the periodontal ligament that holds the teeth to the bone. And once this periodontal ligament and the blood supply is damaged, and then the tooth gets loose."

The trend is so troubling the American Association of Orthodontists issued a warning about DIY braces after seeing a spike in the number of patients who've tried it.

Dr. Bayrakdarian talks to the parents of his patients to watch for what might seem like a harmless craft project.

"See if there's anything new going on there. Sometimes they do it secretly. If they're using certain types of rubber bands or things like that, be aware."

Orthodontists acknowledge one of the motivators of DIY braces is the cost of real ones. But Dr. Bayrakdarian says it costs more to fix the damage caused by homemade braces and sometimes that damage is irreversible. He also said there are several financial plans to help make braces more affordable for families.

Gabby is happy her family found a way to get her real braces, and she doesn't mind smiling now with a mouthful of metal since her teeth are being moved the right way.

The American Association of Orthodontists said replacing a lost tooth can cost more than $20,000 over a lifetime. Kids who lose a tooth because of damage from DIY braces would have to wait until they are 18 years old to have an implant put in to fill the space.
Related Topics:
healthdentistu.s. & worldsocial mediaFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Doctor dragged off United flight reaches settlement in lawsuit
Cop, good Samaritan pull victims from burning car
Check your piggy bank! Rare pennies worth $85,000
Watch this spectacular avalanche
More u.s. & world
HEALTH & FITNESS
Immunotherapy Attacks Brain Cancer
New Ads For Contrave Weight Loss Pill
Pilate moves to get a tone and tight core
New research shows sensitivity to smells can be debilitating
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Strathmore store clerk recovering after being beaten with bicycle chain
Man accused of killing girlfriend's 3-year-old son found guilty of 2nd degree murder
After devastating break-in teachers from around the country come together to help Merced County school
Fresno Shooting Spree arraignment on 3 murders delayed for psych evaluation
Madera school mechanic injured after being run over by bus
Elderly victim of prowler burglary died of a heart attack, Tulare County Sheriff's Office says
Fresno shooting spree suspect to face additional charges
Show More
Suspect in stolen car shot by police in Woodlake
2 US service members killed in Afghanistan amid ISIS fight
Authorities investigating a homicide in Kings County
Family of shooting spree victim says they don't blame suspected shooter's family
Expert weighs in on suspected shooter's mental state following phone call to ABC30
More News
Top Video
Strathmore store clerk recovering after being beaten with bicycle chain
Man accused of killing girlfriend's 3-year-old son found guilty of 2nd degree murder
Fresno Shooting Spree arraignment on 3 murders delayed for psych evaluation
After devastating break-in teachers from around the country come together to help Merced County school
More Video