Fresno State warning students and staff after a student tests positive for meningitis

Fresno State is issuing a warning to students and staff over a positive case of meningitis confirmed on campus. (KFSN)

Fresno State is issuing a warning to students and staff over a positive case of meningitis confirmed on campus.


In coordination with the Fresno County Health Department the university is following established protocols to identify individuals who were possibly exposed to the treatable disease. Those individuals will be notified and offered medication that can prevent the illness.

The university will continue to monitor and assess the situation but urge students and faculty to watch for signs of the illness over the next couple of weeks.
