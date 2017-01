Most of the people taking self defense classes offered by Brick House Fitness and MMA at Dethrone Gym are looking for a fun and unique workout to enjoy with their friends and learn real skills as a bonus.Brick House Fitness and MMA specializes in:- Personal Fitness- Mixed Martial Arts- Self Defense- Kickboxing/Muay Thai- Jiu Jitsu/Submission- Wrestling- Boxing- Judo- Nutrition and personalized meal plansKids (four and up) and Adults are welcomed to join.