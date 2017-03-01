Seasonal allergy sufferers feeling the change in weather

The sights of spring are upon us and with them often come seasonal allergies. You might have a stuffy nose, itchy eyes, maybe even a tickle in your throat. It's safe to say you are not the only one battling those seasonal allergies."I thought maybe it was dust in my eyes but when the sneeze attacks happened, and then I started getting a dry sore throat, that's when I knew I had the symptoms I had for allergies," said Art Mora, Fresno.We met Mora on his daily walk with the dogs at Woodward Park. He takes over the counter antihistamines when his allergies flare up, but he says this year they are kicking in ahead of schedule."It's going to be bad this year, it's already kicking in with it wet and green-- when this stuff dries out its going to be real bad.""Everything is blooming and people with allergies will suffer, unfortunately, in a week or two, pollen is going to hit really high," said Dr. Malik Baz of Baz Allergy, Asthma, and Sinus Center. "Bermuda grass and mulberry, because they're highly allergenic pollens will go up."Dr. Baz said now is one of their busiest times of year."Mostly sneezing, itchy, running nose, coughing, wheezing, maybe some sinus problems, it'll probably get worse as time goes."Dr. Baz said if you like to get that workout in the morning you might want to take your activities indoors or wait until after 9:00 a.m. He adds were not in the clear for cold and flu season, so it's important to monitor your symptoms.Keeping long hair out of your face when you sleep and keeping your windows closed overnight will reduce exposure.Dr. Baz said a good rule of thumb is if your symptoms are bad enough to keep you from going to school or work, it's time to see a doctor.