FRESNO

Seasonal allergy sufferers feeling the change in weather

EMBED </>More News Videos

The sights of spring are upon us and with them often come seasonal allergies. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The sights of spring are upon us and with them often come seasonal allergies. You might have a stuffy nose, itchy eyes, maybe even a tickle in your throat. It's safe to say you are not the only one battling those seasonal allergies.

"I thought maybe it was dust in my eyes but when the sneeze attacks happened, and then I started getting a dry sore throat, that's when I knew I had the symptoms I had for allergies," said Art Mora, Fresno.

We met Mora on his daily walk with the dogs at Woodward Park. He takes over the counter antihistamines when his allergies flare up, but he says this year they are kicking in ahead of schedule.

"It's going to be bad this year, it's already kicking in with it wet and green-- when this stuff dries out its going to be real bad."

"Everything is blooming and people with allergies will suffer, unfortunately, in a week or two, pollen is going to hit really high," said Dr. Malik Baz of Baz Allergy, Asthma, and Sinus Center. "Bermuda grass and mulberry, because they're highly allergenic pollens will go up."

Dr. Baz said now is one of their busiest times of year.

"Mostly sneezing, itchy, running nose, coughing, wheezing, maybe some sinus problems, it'll probably get worse as time goes."

Dr. Baz said if you like to get that workout in the morning you might want to take your activities indoors or wait until after 9:00 a.m. He adds were not in the clear for cold and flu season, so it's important to monitor your symptoms.

Keeping long hair out of your face when you sleep and keeping your windows closed overnight will reduce exposure.

Dr. Baz said a good rule of thumb is if your symptoms are bad enough to keep you from going to school or work, it's time to see a doctor.
Related Topics:
healthallergiesfresnosneezingFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
FUSD School Board declaring district a Safe Place for undocumented students and their families
30th annual Bowl for Kids' Sake kicking off at bowling lanes across the Valley
Man injured in Central Fresno hit and run
Driver rear-ends Fresno Police car, 3 injured, police say
More fresno
HEALTH & FITNESS
Healthy from the inside, out
Fresno dermatologists use high-tech ThermiTight treatment that doesn't require going under the knife
Cardiac arrest vs. heart attack: Is there a difference?
Magnetic beauty masks
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man injured in Central Fresno hit and run
FUSD School Board declaring district a Safe Place for undocumented students and their families
Former gang member shares experiences with criminology students at Fresno State
VIDEO: Police chase suspect in taco van in San Fernando Valley
PG&E changes billing tiers, increases electric rates
Carjacking suspect drives in reverse during chase through LA County
Authorities investigate a series of fires in Selma
Show More
Driver rear-ends Fresno Police car, 3 injured, police say
Nowhere to go for Fresno County sexually violent predator
Local political leaders react after President Trump addresses Congress for first time
Some farmers in Fresno County given 100-percent water allocation, others still waiting to find out
FULL TEXT: Trump's joint address to Congress
More News
Top Video
FUSD School Board declaring district a Safe Place for undocumented students and their families
Authorities investigate a series of fires in Selma
North Valley elementary schools hoping to win $20,000 grant
30th annual Bowl for Kids' Sake kicking off at bowling lanes across the Valley
More Video