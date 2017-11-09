Valley resident gets life-changing treatment for Multiple Sclerosis in Russia

Brian Melton's walk around his Fresno neighborhood is much easier after a life-changing treatment for Multiple Sclerosis-- in Russia."When you have a chronic illness you think about it constantly. What's going to happen, what's around the corner, what's my future going to be like? What's this, what's that? I don't feel that anymore. I feel such a great sense of relief."A year ago he shared his story of struggling with the debilitating disease in which the immune system attacks the nerve fibers in the brain and spinal cord. MS was slowly robbing Melton of his ability to move and think clearly and waiting years for an effective therapy was not an option.So Melton embarked on a medical journey to raise $50,000 to travel to Moscow where hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, or HSCT, is available for MS patients.The stem-cell and chemotherapy process is not approved in the US for MS. But is available in almost every American hospital for cancer patients.Melton's Fresno neurologist, Dr. Perminder Bhatia said the FDA needs more evidence that HSCT works for MS."The treatment is not approved in the USA yet because there are no long-term studies on that. So we are waiting for the long-term outcome on this," said Dr. Bhatia.But more time means more damage from MS, so people like Melton in the US and around the world are traveling to countries where the treatment is done.Melton said HSCT has stopped the progression of his MS and that's all the proof he needs."I have a second chance at life."See more on this story on Action News Live at 6 pm.