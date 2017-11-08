Workout Wednesday: Fitness and Weather Change

Staying on track of our fitness routine can be difficult during this time of the year. Whether it is the temperature change, the cold, or an achy body, it is important to stay on top of your fitness routine to the best of your ability.Dress in layers so as you warm up you can take off a layer. The way to stay consistent is to be comfortable.Monitor your health and make sure that you are receiving enough water and vitamins throughout the changing season.Ensure that you exercise to keep your body moving and healthy throughout the changing temperature.