HOBBIES & INTERESTS

T. rex, penguin among Monopoly pieces added by popular vote

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">These pieces won the Monopoly Token Madness Vote and will be featured as tokens in the next generation of the game. (Monopoly)</span></div>
Get ready to fight with your friends over who gets to be the T. rex in Monopoly.

The next generation of the classic board game will be the eight pieces with the most votes from the Monopoly Token Madness campaign, which took place in January. Hasbro announced the winners on Friday. Some old favorites are in, while other winners will be new additions.

The winning tokens are:
Scottie dog
Top hat
Car
Battleship
Cat

T. rex
Rubber ducky
Penguin

Some of the 64 competitors who didn't make the cut include a kissy face emoji and a monster truck. Iconic tokens previously included in the game, like the thimble, the boot and the wheelbarrow, will be excluded this time around because they were out-voted.

World Monopoly Day is March 19.
Related Topics:
hobbiesgamesentertainmentbuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Dad builds roller coaster to help bond with son
Dam gold? One Oroville prospector thinks so
Plant Nite brings a green twist to your evening out
This man has found 80 messages in bottles, and counting
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Tulare Union High School teacher arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a student
Central High School teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor
President Trump's budget proposal may impact Central Valley Ag and social programs
FDNY EMT run over by own ambulance, killed after vehicle stolen in Bronx
Police shootings and alleged misconduct would get more scrutiny under plan introduced by Fresno mayor
1-year-old killed after grandfather accidentally ran her over in Fresno County
Tulare County settles with victims of former sheriff's deputy, according to LA law firm and court records
Show More
Authorities confirm bone found in construction site near Chukchansi Resort and Casino is human
Emotional day in court for family of man killed in 2013 crash caused by suspect running from police
Highway 41 between Lemoore and Stratford undergoing major paving operation
DOJ investigation finds 8 people in Fresno County stole from the dead, one used money to pay for sex
Construction workers find remains near Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino
More News
Photos
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
See full 'Dancing with the Stars' cast
Here are your 2017 Oscar winners
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos