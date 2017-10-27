TULARE COUNTY

Juvenile in Visalia arrested for making terrorist threats

(Shutterstock)

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
According to the Visalia Police Department, a juvenile was arrested Thursday for making a terrorist threat against a school.

Authorities said they received a report that the suspect was threatening to shoot up El Diamante High School. Officers from the Youth Services Unit and Violent Crimes Unit began an investigation into the threats and they were able to identify the suspect.

Police said they went to the juvenile's home where he was taken into custody.

The suspect was booked into juvenile hall, police said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the threat and police say the investigation is ongoing.
