FRESNO COUNTY

1 dead, 2 injured after shots ring out at Selma party

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Selma Police Department said a party near Sarah Circle and Thompson Avenue got out of hand after a large number of uninvited partygoers showed up. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A late-night party in Fresno County ended with gunshots, leaving a teenager dead and two others injured early Sunday, authorities said.

The Selma Police Department said a party near Sarah Circle and Thompson Avenue got out of hand after a large number of uninvited partygoers showed up.

When the hosts tried to shut the party down, shots rang out after an argument. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy inside a car who had been shot in the stomach and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 19-year-old man was found next to the car with a gunshot wound in the back, but police say he is in stable condition. Another man was injured by broken glass, but he was treated at the scene.

Investigators are still gathering evidence and have not released any suspect information.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Selma Police Department at (559) 896-2525.
Related Topics:
newsfresno countyshootingpartySelma
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Parlier police chase ends in deadly crash
VIDEO: Fresno County Sheriff's Office saves family stuck on the Kings River
Trial for Kingsburg man charged with murder and second DUI moving forward
Fashion from celebrity Victoria Beckham has ties to the Valley
More fresno county
NEWS
Manhunt underway in Cleveland for suspect who broadcast killing on Facebook: Police
Boy recovers after being hit by a racecar in Texas
Teenage murder suspect dies after being shot by Fresno Police, family says
Hundreds mourn bombing victims at Egypt church
More News
Top Stories
Teenage murder suspect dies after being shot by Fresno Police, family says
Officer-involved shooting suspect is wanted for murder of 19-year-old man, Fresno police say
Prince death investigation documents to be unsealed
Boy recovers after being hit by a racecar in Texas
Crowds gather to remember motel security guard gunned down in Fresno
Parlier police chase ends in deadly crash
Gov. Brown pardons Fresno County woman who conspired husband's murder in 1994
Show More
US: North Korean missile explodes on launch
Woman found dead in Merced dumpster identified, suspect arrested
Protesters facing off in Berkeley over President Trump
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in Northeast Fresno
Chaos erupts in Penn Station after Amtrak police Taser man
More News
Top Video
Crowds gather to remember motel security guard gunned down in Fresno
Gov. Brown pardons Fresno County woman who conspired husband's murder in 1994
Parlier police chase ends in deadly crash
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting in Northeast Fresno
More Video