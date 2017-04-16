1 dead, 2 injured after shots ring out at Selma party

A late-night party in Fresno County ended with gunshots, leaving a teenager dead and two others injured early Sunday, authorities said.The Selma Police Department said a party near Sarah Circle and Thompson Avenue got out of hand after a large number of uninvited partygoers showed up.When the hosts tried to shut the party down, shots rang out after an argument. When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy inside a car who had been shot in the stomach and was pronounced dead at the scene.A 19-year-old man was found next to the car with a gunshot wound in the back, but police say he is in stable condition. Another man was injured by broken glass, but he was treated at the scene.Investigators are still gathering evidence and have not released any suspect information.The identities of the victims have not been released.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Selma Police Department at (559) 896-2525.