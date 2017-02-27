NEWS

1 killed, 21 injured in California tour bus crash

(ABC30 Breaking News)

KRAMER, Calif. --
The California Highway Patrol says a crash between a tour bus and two cars has killed one person and injured 21 others in the Southern California high desert.

CHP Officer Brian Benson says it's unclear what caused the Monday crash near the unincorporated community of Kramer, and didn't have any further details about the bus or the victims. He says there was no remarkable weather in the area at the time of the collision.

Benson says six of the 21 people hurt have major injuries and that four medical helicopters are on their way to the scene.

Benson says the bus seats about 30 passengers and declined to immediately release the name of the company that owns it.
