FRESNO

1 person killed in 3 car collision in East Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
According Fresno police, one person is dead after a three car collision at Nevada and Chestnut in East Central Fresno.

Police said a Mustang swerved for an unknown reason into on-coming traffic; a CRV and a Ford Expedition were unable to stop and hit the Mustang.

The driver of the Mustang was pronounced dead at the hospital.



The driver of the CRV was taken to the hospital and was unconscious, a passenger of the Expedition suffered serious injuries but the two others in the vehicle appear to be okay.

Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.
