3 killed, 1 injured East Fresno gunfight, police say

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said in a press conference that it appears two man, described only as African American, went inside the home and there was an altercation with the residents that escalated into a gun battle inside the home.The 30-year-old Southeast Asian man was armed with what police say appeared to be an AR-15 rifle. He opened fire and the two African American men returned fire. The gun battle continued outside of the home.Dyer said around 8 a.m. on they responded to a 911 call of an armed disturbance. When they arrived, they found the African American men outside of the house suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men was sitting inside a vehicle, the other was found outside that same vehicle. They were both killed in the shootout.The officers attended to the two men who were shot outside while other officers entered the home and found two more men inside who had also been shot. Police described them as Southeast Asian men -- one was in his late 50s or early 60s and was shot in the upper body, the other was about 30 years old and shot in the shoulder. The older man was killed in the incident.Police say they are not sure what prompted the disturbance. They say the victims have not been identified and they are unsure if the incident was gang related.Streets in the area are closed while police investigate.Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.