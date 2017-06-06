FRESNO

3 killed, 1 injured East Fresno gunfight, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno Police say four people have been shot in East Central Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said in a press conference that it appears two man, described only as African American, went inside the home and there was an altercation with the residents that escalated into a gun battle inside the home.

The 30-year-old Southeast Asian man was armed with what police say appeared to be an AR-15 rifle. He opened fire and the two African American men returned fire. The gun battle continued outside of the home.


Dyer said around 8 a.m. on they responded to a 911 call of an armed disturbance. When they arrived, they found the African American men outside of the house suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men was sitting inside a vehicle, the other was found outside that same vehicle. They were both killed in the shootout.

The officers attended to the two men who were shot outside while other officers entered the home and found two more men inside who had also been shot. Police described them as Southeast Asian men -- one was in his late 50s or early 60s and was shot in the upper body, the other was about 30 years old and shot in the shoulder. The older man was killed in the incident.

Police say they are not sure what prompted the disturbance. They say the victims have not been identified and they are unsure if the incident was gang related.

Streets in the area are closed while police investigate.
Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsshootingfresnofresno - east central
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Man in critical condition after double shooting in Central Fresno
Fresno mother defends war veteran son who shot her, killed her husband
Edison High's Class of 2017 prepares to graduate without valedictorian Neng Thao
Valley pool suppliers bustling as summer approaches
More fresno
NEWS
How curbing terrorist attacks has evolved into such a challenging ordeal
Madera Police officer shoots armed suspect who brandished handgun, authorities say
Hammer-wielding man shouted 'This is for Syria' before attacking cop near Notre-Dame in Paris
Leaked NSA document is proof of Russian election hacking, top Dem says
More News
Top Stories
Madera Police officer shoots armed suspect who brandished handgun, authorities say
Hammer-wielding man shouted 'This is for Syria' before attacking cop near Notre-Dame in Paris
Visalia man plotted to murder three Bay Area doctors, authorities say
Fresno mother defends war veteran son who shot her, killed her husband
Victims of deadly Highway 145 crash identified as graduating Tranquillity High senior and recent Fresno State grad
Man in critical condition after double shooting in Central Fresno
Contractor charged with leaking classified materials on Russian election interference
Show More
Man sentenced in pot grow that damaged Native American site
Edison High's Class of 2017 prepares to graduate without valedictorian Neng Thao
Baby dies after being born following fatal car crash near Five Points
Visalia police calling for witnesses after two women stabbed at Jugfest
CA legislature pushing bill to help fund fairs across state
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Victims of deadly Highway 145 crash identified as graduating Tranquillity High senior and recent Fresno State grad
Edison High's Class of 2017 prepares to graduate without valedictorian Neng Thao
Today's Top Stories
More Video