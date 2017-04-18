FRESNO

3 killed, 1 injured in 'random act of violence,' Chief Dyer says

There are several scenes in the area as Fresno Police search for the killer. (KFSN)

UPDATE | Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says the suspect, Kori Ali Muhammad, is in custody. He is also the suspect in the Motel 6 security guard homicide last Thursday.
By
FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Fresno Police say three people were killed and one person was injured in a Central Fresno shooting.

The suspect has been identified as Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, who police say shot a security guard multiple times at the Motel 6 at Blackstone and Ashlan on Thursday.
Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, shot a security guard multiple times at the Motel 6 at Blackstone and Ashlan on Thursday, Fresno Police say. The unarmed security guard, 25-year-old Carl Williams, later died at the hospital.

Witnesses say a man fired several times at people, reloaded his large handgun, and continued firing. At least four people were shot.

One of the victims was driven in a PG&E truck to Fresno Police headquarters in Downtown Fresno where he died. Another victim was found dead at Nevada and Fulton -- where the shooting happened. A third victim went to Catholic Charities, just down the street from where the shooting happened, and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.



Fulton Street is closed at Divisadero Street as well as several other streets in the area. The Fresno County Courthouse in Downtown Fresno is also on lockdown.
Fresno Police say three people were shot and two of them died in Central Fresno shooting.

This story will be updated. Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more.
