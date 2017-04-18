3 killed, 1 injured in 'random act of violence,' Chief Dyer says

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --Fresno Police say three people were killed and one person was injured in a Central Fresno shooting.
The suspect has been identified as Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, who police say shot a security guard multiple times at the Motel 6 at Blackstone and Ashlan on Thursday.
Witnesses say a man fired several times at people, reloaded his large handgun, and continued firing. At least four people were shot.
One of the victims was driven in a PG&E truck to Fresno Police headquarters in Downtown Fresno where he died. Another victim was found dead at Nevada and Fulton -- where the shooting happened. A third victim went to Catholic Charities, just down the street from where the shooting happened, and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Police say this guy went on a shooting spree in Downtown Fresno, killing multiple people and yelled "Allah Akbar." pic.twitter.com/XV0JFWhmbw— Joe Ybarra (@JoeYbarraTV) April 18, 2017
Fulton Street is closed at Divisadero Street as well as several other streets in the area. The Fresno County Courthouse in Downtown Fresno is also on lockdown.
