CALIFORNIA

Afghan family of 5 with visas detained in Los Angeles

EMBED </>More News Videos

A family of five from Afghanistan is being detained in Los Angeles after traveling to the city on special immigrant visas. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
A family of five from Afghanistan is being detained in Los Angeles after traveling to the city on special immigrant visas.

The Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown is where attorneys said the mother and her young children - ages 8-months old and 6 and 7 years old - are being held. Her husband is at another facility in Orange County.

The attorneys are filing numerous petitions demanding their clients' release since they said the family had been granted the special visas after the father worked for the U.S. military in Afghanistan.

"I think you have a family here whose father spent eight years risking his life and the life of his family and young children to serve the U.S. government. These are exactly the types of people that we should be protecting," attorney Daniele Katzir said.

The family, who is not being identified for their safety, was detained Thursday after arriving at Los Angeles International Airport for a connecting flight to Seattle.

The case started a day before President Donald Trump signed a new travel ban. It replaced his controversial order banning refugees and immigrants from six predominantly Muslim countries. Afghanistan was not one of those countries.

As for the family being held in federal custody, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement only said it will comply with all legal requirements. The family's attorneys are set to head out to court Monday in hopes of reuniting them on U.S. soil.

U.S. District Judge Josephine Staton issued a temporary restraining order late Saturday banning the government from removing the family from California. The order came within an hour of a flight to Texas that the government had planned to place the mother and children on, the judge said, according to a copy of the order obtained by The Associated Press.

"They applied through this program - they went through all the traps. They went through all the vetting, they did everything that was asked of them," Katzir said. "They got on the plane on the basis thinking that they have these visas...and the carpet is pulled out from under them for no reason that's been explained to them."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsafghanistanimmigrationtravelair travelPresident Donald Trumplos angeles international airportcaliforniaLos AngelesDowntown LALos Angeles CountyOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
Undocumented dad taken by ICE while dropping kids off at school
Dam gold? One Oroville prospector thinks so
California Supreme Court says officials' emails are public records
Sierra snowpack at 185 percent of normal
More california
NEWS
Woman killed after allegedly being stabbed by great-grandson in Fresno County
Today's Top Stories
Afghan family with visas held in Calif. and attorneys are asking why
FULL TEXT: President Trump's new order on travel and immigration
More News
Top Stories
Woman dead after tree falls at Yosemite National Park, authorities say
President Trump signs new travel ban targeting those seeking new visas
Patrol car windshield shattered, officer injured in Southeast Fresno attack
Deficit undermines US security, says White House trade adviser
Supreme Court scraps case on transgender bathroom rights
Intelligence Committee chair and CA Rep. Devin Nunes addresses wiretapping claim
Woman killed after allegedly being stabbed by great-grandson in Fresno County
Show More
Advocate speaks out after wave of violence against Fresno homeless
1 dead, 5 injured after crash near Parlier
One dead after head-on crash with semi truck near Merced
Family describes moments after man allegedly shot wife before taking own life in Central Fresno
White House: Congress must probe alleged Obama power abuse
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Patrol car windshield shattered, officer injured in Southeast Fresno attack
Intelligence Committee chair and CA Rep. Devin Nunes addresses wiretapping claim
IHOP teams up with Valley Children's for National Pancake Day, Kids Day
More Video