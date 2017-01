Fresno Police officers have arrested a suspect in connection to a fire that happened December 20th of last year at Livingstone's Restaurant & Pub in the Tower District.The fire did extensive damage to the Tower business. Fire officials confirmed in the weeks following the fire that they believed it was the work of an arsonist.Fire investigators plan to release more information at a 3 p.m. news conference today.Stay with ABC30 for the latest on this developing story.