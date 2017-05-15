MERCED COUNTY

Atwater prison failed to notify authorities of missing inmate for hours, sheriff says

EMBED </>More Videos

The Merced County Sheriff says this is the second time they've had a communication problem with the federal prison in Atwater, and he promises there will not be a third. (KFSN)

By
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
A federal inmate is back behind bars after a brief prison break. Guaymar Cabrera-Hernandez escaped Friday night from the United States Penitentiary, Atwater but local authorities weren't notified until hours later.

The Merced County Sheriff says this is the second time they've had a communication problem with the federal prison in Atwater. The first time was when a minimum security inmate escaped in January, and Sheriff Vern Warnke says the problem has to stop.

He's taking action to make sure it doesn't happen a third time after Cabrera-Hernandez, a Guatemalan-native, was found a few miles north of the prison along Youd Road a day after he made his way out.

"To hear that a max security inmate got out, that's a little disconcerting," Atwater mayor James Price said.

Warnke says they were called by prison officials to see if their K9 division could assist, but the problem is that the call came in several hours after the inmate's escape.

"When it breaches the walls and goes into the county, I should be notified immediately because I am responsible for every citizen in this county," Warnke said. "And to have someone as professional as that not have the courtesy to contact the sheriff's office."

Warnke says he was not told how the prisoner escaped but does know that he does have a history of escaping.

"He had been in this facility for a week, transferred from Washington D.C. for attempted escape there," he said. "He was found between two fences there."

Warnke says they got the call for help at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, and he says he also got word of prison guards stopping people in their cars and asking for IDs.

"They still need to get warrants," Warnke said. "They still need to get permission."

Action News did try to contact someone at the prison and sent them questions but did not receive any response. Warnke says he hopes to meet with the warden and talk about some sort of protocol.

He says he also planned to reach out to Congressman Jim Costa about the issue.
Related Topics:
newsescaped prisonermerced countyAtwater
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MERCED COUNTY
Made in the Valley: Merced Screw Products
Valley teen wows school by driving tractor to prom night
Authorities capture inmate who escaped from Atwater penitentiary
UC Merced celebrates commencement of largest graduating class
More merced county
NEWS
US accuses Syria of killing thousands, burning bodies in crematorium
Sunnyside man describes murder of fiancee as "out of body experience" in court
White House denies report Trump shared intel with Russia
Baton Rouge high school quarterback gunned down ahead of graduation, no suspects or motive
More News
Top Stories
Visalia billboard demands Congressman Devin Nunes answer to constituents with town hall
Report: Trump shared highly classified info with Russian officials
Sunnyside man describes murder of fiancee as "out of body experience" in court
2 dead in fiery small plane crash near Teterboro Airport
California budget includes $15M to help those facing deportation
Fresno State makes renewed push for a healthier campus
Fallen Fresno County Deputy Rod Lucas has name engraved on National Law Enforcement Memorial
Show More
12 injured, 2 children ejected, in two vehicle crash near Tulare
Bear hit by a car on SoCal freeway
Unprecedented global cyberattack 'an urgent call' to action, homeland security adviser says
US accuses Syria of killing thousands, burning bodies in crematorium
Police searching for woman who escaped from Delano jail
More News
Top Video
Visalia billboard demands Congressman Devin Nunes answer to constituents with town hall
Fallen Fresno County Deputy Rod Lucas has name engraved on National Law Enforcement Memorial
Sunnyside man describes murder of fiancee as "out of body experience" in court
Fresno State makes renewed push for a healthier campus
More Video