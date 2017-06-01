Autopsy reveals woman found dead after Central Fresno house fire victim of homicide

Fresno Police determined a 52-year-old woman discovered dead in a house fire on Memorial Day is now a homicide victim. Detectives still aren't releasing the woman's name but family members identified her as Beth Webster.Investigators believe Webster was dead before the fire started at her Central Fresno home. An autopsy Thursday revealed the woman had traumatic injuries not caused by the flames.After the fire was put out, coroner's officials discovered some signs that were inconsistent with a fatal fire."Upon examining the body, or doing the preliminary examination, they determined that there was some type of foul play with the body. At that time the coroner's office actually called the Fresno Police Department Homicide Unit," said Lt. Dave Madrigal, Fresno Police Department.Investigators believe the fire may have been intentionally started in an attempt to cover up the homicide. Detectives said they have collected valuable evidence from the home.