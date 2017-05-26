FRESNO COUNTY

Boating accident at Pine Flat Lake leaves woman dead, husband injured

EMBED </>More Videos

At Pine Flat Lake, a quiet evening turned into chaos and confusion. A married couple in their 70s disappeared on a boat in the upper Kings River. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO COUNTY (KFSN) --
Friday was the first day Fresno County Sheriff's deputies were patrolling the waterways of eastern Fresno County when tragedy struck.

At Pine Flat Lake, a quiet evening turned into chaos and confusion. A married couple in their 70s disappeared on a boat in the upper Kings River.

Deputies estimate the two weren't found until two hours later when another group found the debris and directed deputies to the scene.

"The helicopter found the debris field, and then my two boating units also arrived on scene at the same time," Sgt. Rob Dutrow with the sheriff's office said.

Authorities say the boat struck a rock and the two were injured in the collision, and by the time they arrived, they say the female boater was dead. The woman's husband was rescued, brought to safety, and then airlifted to a hospital.

"He complained of pain," Dutrow said. "Had some scratches some bruises, but seemed fine - conscious and breathing."

Just last week, Sheriff Margaret Mims closed the Kings River below Pine Flat Dam because of high water levels and fast-moving rapids.

You can be fined hundreds of dollars for getting into the river below. However, the lake and upper Kings River are open but the danger still remains.

"Part of the reason the Kings has been closed is for safety purposes," Dutrow explained. "Same thing up here. We want people to enjoy it and to recreate, but we want them to do it safely. Even when everything is done safely, there's still accidents."

Sheriff's deputies say they're going to go search for that sunken boat with a dive team Saturday morning.
Related Topics:
newsfresno countyboatingdrowningPine Flat Lake
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Businesses feeling heat after Kings River closed off to swimmers
Valley leaders argue federal budget will hurt farmers, low-income families
High-speed chase suspect confesses to violent robberies across Valley
Fresno County assembly member pushing to get more low-income families eligible for child care
More fresno county
NEWS
Fresno murder suspect arrested nearly one year after crime
Chinese jets come within several hundred feet of US plane over South China Sea
2 killed, 1 injured in stabbing incident involving hate speech on Oregon train
Zbigniew Brzezinski, Carter's security adviser, dead at 89
More News
Top Stories
Fresno murder suspect arrested nearly one year after crime
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester
High-speed chase suspect confesses to violent robberies across Valley
One killed, two injured in HWY 99 crash in Downtown Fresno
Businesses reopen after massive tanker explosion in Atwater
Porterville service members honored during ceremony, 77 new banners raised
Valley leaders argue federal budget will hurt farmers, low-income families
Show More
Businesses feeling heat after Kings River closed off to swimmers
Fresno County assembly member pushing to get more low-income families eligible for child care
Construction crews receive active-shooting training in wake of Downtown Fresno rampage
Back of semi-truck sheared off by train in Northwest Fresno
ICE arrests 188 in SoCal during 5-day operation
More News
Top Video
Fresno murder suspect arrested nearly one year after crime
High-speed chase suspect confesses to violent robberies across Valley
Construction crews receive active-shooting training in wake of Downtown Fresno rampage
Businesses reopen after massive tanker explosion in Atwater
More Video