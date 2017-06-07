Bulldog gang member killed after shootout with Fresno Police

BREAKING: Dakota in Central Fresno to be shut down for several hours. PD investigating poss shooting. Neighbor says he heard 30shots. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/66H9RCz6vy — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) June 7, 2017

The suspect fired multiple rounds at officers when they arrived. The OIS occurred shortly after. pic.twitter.com/TSfJ7XlSq9 — Fresno Police (@FresnoPolice) June 7, 2017

Dakota Avenue between Palm and Fruit is closed due to a heavy police presence.Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said the suspect was killed after he fired dozens of rounds and officers returned fire.Dyer said police responded to a call of shots fired around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived, the suspect, armed with multiple guns, fired dozens of rounds at officers from a shed in the back of a home.The SWAT team was called and two officers fired a combined 12 rounds, hitting the suspect multiple times and killing him.Chef Dyer estimates the suspect fired 75 to 100 rounds in total from the backyard shed. Nobody else, including officer, were injured in the incident. One dog was shot.This story will be updated with more details as they become available.