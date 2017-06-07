FRESNO

Bulldog gang member killed after shootout with Fresno Police

EMBED </>More Videos

Dakota Avenue between Palm and Fruit is closed due to a heavy police presence. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Dakota Avenue between Palm and Fruit is closed due to a heavy police presence.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said the suspect was killed after he fired dozens of rounds and officers returned fire.



Dyer said police responded to a call of shots fired around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday. When they arrived, the suspect, armed with multiple guns, fired dozens of rounds at officers from a shed in the back of a home.

The SWAT team was called and two officers fired a combined 12 rounds, hitting the suspect multiple times and killing him.

Chef Dyer estimates the suspect fired 75 to 100 rounds in total from the backyard shed. Nobody else, including officer, were injured in the incident. One dog was shot.

This story will be updated with more details as they become available.

This story will be updated with more details as they become available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsfresnoFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Man hit and killed by van in Northwest Fresno
Man stabs woman, then stabs himself, Fresno police say
Valley organizations rally around Sunnyside senior battling illness to help him graduate
Fresno Philharmonic hires first woman music director
More fresno
NEWS
Comey will stop short of saying Trump obstructed justice: Source
Man hit and killed by van in Northwest Fresno
Trump picks Christopher Wray as next FBI director
Man stabs woman, then stabs himself, Fresno police say
More News
Top Stories
Trump picks Christopher Wray as next FBI director
Man hit and killed by van in Northwest Fresno
Man stabs woman, then stabs himself, Fresno police say
Valley organizations rally around Sunnyside senior battling illness to help him graduate
3 killed, 1 injured East Fresno gunfight, police say
Action News uncovers document detailing alleged misuse of money at Parlier Unified
Madera Police officer shoots armed suspect who brandished handgun, authorities say
Show More
Fresno City Council discusses budget as city is having a tough time keeping police officers
Fresno Housing Authority accepting online pre-applications for Section 8 program
Grandmother in custody in SoCal triple stabbing, police say
Madera Police release dash camera video from the officer involved shooting
Hammer-wielding man shouted 'This is for Syria' before attacking cop near Notre-Dame in Paris
More News
Top Video
Action Newsroom Live: 06/06/17
Man stabs woman, then stabs himself, Fresno police say
Man hit and killed by van in Northwest Fresno
Valley organizations rally around Sunnyside senior battling illness to help him graduate
More Video