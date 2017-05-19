FRESNO

Bust of a Fresno smoke shop will help the Fresno County Sheriff's Office buy new helicopter

EMBED </>More Videos

The owner of the Stuffed Pipe stores, Victor Nottoli, pleaded guilty to federal charges, connected to 24 tons of the stuff. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Federal government discovered Stuffed Pipe Smoke Shops in Fresno, Visalia, and Bakersfield were involved in the sales and distribution of synthetic cannabinoids, but these drugs, in a variety of packaging, were deadly.

"There have been deaths reported, serious bodily injury, and there are extreme psychological effects from taking the drug," said Karen Escobar, Asst. US Attorney.

The substance known as XLR 1 has also been linked to a large number of suicides. The owner of the Stuffed Pipe stores, Victor Nottoli, pleaded guilty to federal charges, connected to 24 tons of the stuff. He forfeited six and a half million dollars in proceeds.

"We are taking the money out, the profit out of crime, and we are putting it back into the community through law enforcement," said Phil Talbert Us Attorney Eastern Dist. CA.

A big check for nearly $2-million was presented to Sheriff Margaret Mims, by the IRS. Mims said the money will be put to good use.

"With this amount of money being deposited we are well on our way to making sure we have the funding to replace our second helicopter in our air enforcement unit."

In addition, to the money the Sheriff's office got a pickup truck seized from Nottoli. He is scheduled to be sentenced next year, and could face life in prison.

Several other co-conspirators in the case have already been sentenced to terms of from 11 to 13 years in prison.

Dealing in the synthetic drugs ladled as herbs, bath salts, incense, and spice reportedly brought in more than $30-million. The stuff was manufactured in Stockton and distributed in the Central Valley and nationwide.
Related Topics:
newsfresno county sheriff departmentfresnosynthetic marijuanaFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Police looking for suspect involved in frightening armed robbery of Southeast Fresno store
Fresno City providing live stream for friends and family who can't attend graduation
Several arrested in Aldo's Nightclub fight
Frustrated business owners say Fresno's Chinatown left out of revitalization
More fresno
NEWS
Police looking for suspect involved in frightening armed robbery of Southeast Fresno store
White House doesn't dispute Trump called Comey a 'nut job' to Russians
Current White House staffer caught up in Russia probe, source says
Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in sexting case and must register as sex offender; Huma Abedin files for divorce
Fresno Doctor doesn't want jail time for hit and run driver who critically injured him
More News
Top Stories
Police looking for suspect involved in frightening armed robbery of Southeast Fresno store
Former FBI Director James Comey to testify before Senate intel committee
Fresno Doctor doesn't want jail time for hit and run driver who critically injured him
Stanley Pipes found guilty of second degree murder of fiancée
Jury in Keith Foster trial goes home for the weekend
AMBER Alert: SFPD searching for 1-year-old boy, tan Toyota Corolla
$6.8M in 'synthetic heroin' seized in Fresno County drug bust
Show More
Elm Fire near Coalinga grows to 10,300 acres, 70 percent contained
Several arrested in Aldo's Nightclub fight
Second Chances: 'I survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge'
Former US Rep. Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in child sexting case, could get years in prison
Sweden drops rape investigation into WikiLeaks head Julian Assange
More News
Top Video
Police looking for suspect involved in frightening armed robbery of Southeast Fresno store
Elm Fire near Coalinga grows to 10,300 acres, 70 percent contained
Political leader fears funding for tree mortality projects may dry up
Stanley Pipes found guilty of second degree murder of fiancée
More Video