Chaos erupts in Penn Station after Amtrak police Taser man

Watch raw video showing chaos inside Penn Station.

NEW YORK --
Amtrak police used a Taser on man inside Penn Station on Friday evening, causing a mass panic.

The sound of the Taser caused mass panic and people started running out of Penn Station leaving luggage and shoes behind.

Amtrak Police say that two people were taken into custody for disobeying orders.

They used the Taser on one of the men during the incident.

WATCH THE SUSPECT'S ARREST
Amtrak police used a Taser on man inside Penn Station.



13 people suffered non-life threatening injuries.
