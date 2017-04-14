Chaos erupts in Penn Station after Amtrak police Taser man

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1875044" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Amtrak police used a Taser on man inside Penn Station.

The multiple reports of an active shooter & shots fired in & around @Macys #HeraldSquare are UNFOUNDED at this time.@NYPDMTS — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) April 14, 2017

Amtrak police used a Taser on man inside Penn Station on Friday evening, causing a mass panic.The sound of the Taser caused mass panic and people started running out of Penn Station leaving luggage and shoes behind.Amtrak Police say that two people were taken into custody for disobeying orders.They used the Taser on one of the men during the incident.13 people suffered non-life threatening injuries.