Child killed after being accidentally shot by sibling in Chowchilla

Chowchilla Police Department responded to an accidental shooting of a child in the 200 block of Alameda Avenue.Police said the child was accidentally shot by their sibling with a handgun.The child died while being transported to the hospital, police said.Chowchilla Police Chief David Riviere said in a statement, "This is a tragic accident that should remind parents to ensure their weapons are secure and out of reach of young children."Police said the investigation into this incident is ongoing.Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.