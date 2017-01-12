MADERA COUNTY

Child killed after being accidentally shot by sibling in Chowchilla

(ABC30 Breaking News)

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Chowchilla Police Department responded to an accidental shooting of a child in the 200 block of Alameda Avenue.

Police said the child was accidentally shot by their sibling with a handgun.

The child died while being transported to the hospital, police said.

Chowchilla Police Chief David Riviere said in a statement, "This is a tragic accident that should remind parents to ensure their weapons are secure and out of reach of young children."

Police said the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

