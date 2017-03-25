Clovis police call in SWAT team after shooting

A standoff situation early Saturday in Clovis is over and police have detained at least one person.Clovis police say a victim of a shooting showed up on a neighbor's doorstep at around 10 a.m. Friday night. When officers got there, someone fired a single gunshot from a nearby home."One shot was fired towards our officers as we were attending to the victim," Sgt. John Willow with the Clovis Police Department said. "Nobody was hit, nobody was struck with that additional shot so there are no additional injuries at that time."Police called in SWAT officers to secure the area.They pulled the victim to safety and paramedics took him to the hospital, and police say that person will be okay and no officers got hit by gunfire before they detained a suspect.