Madera County's District Attorney Office filed charges against Erica Bautista after the death of her 1-year-old son, who was accidentally shot by his sister.
Bautista faces felony manslaughter and felony child abuse, according to the DA's Office.
In a statement the DA's office said that Bautista was in felony violation of a penal code in that "she willingly and unlawfully kept a loaded firearm within her premises and under her custody and control when she knew or reasonably should have known that a child was likely to gain access to the firearm."
On January 13th officers responded to a call in Chowchilla where they found a 1-year-old boy with a bullet wound to his head. Officer's say his sister had accidentally shot him with a parent's gun.
Officers said Bautista was home at the time.
Bautista is a 16 year veteran of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
If convicted Bautista could face 10 years in prison.
Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.
Correctional officer in Chowchilla charged with manslaughter and felony child abuse
MADERA COUNTY
More madera county
Oakhurst officials keeping close eye on water levels as residents prepare for the next round of storms
NEWS
More News
Top Stories
Oakhurst officials keeping close eye on water levels as residents prepare for the next round of storms
More News