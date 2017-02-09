MADERA COUNTY

Correctional officer in Chowchilla charged with manslaughter and felony child abuse

(ABC30 Breaking News)

Madera County's District Attorney Office filed charges against Erica Bautista after the death of her 1-year-old son, who was accidentally shot by his sister.

Bautista faces felony manslaughter and felony child abuse, according to the DA's Office.

In a statement the DA's office said that Bautista was in felony violation of a penal code in that "she willingly and unlawfully kept a loaded firearm within her premises and under her custody and control when she knew or reasonably should have known that a child was likely to gain access to the firearm."

On January 13th officers responded to a call in Chowchilla where they found a 1-year-old boy with a bullet wound to his head. Officer's say his sister had accidentally shot him with a parent's gun.

Officers said Bautista was home at the time.

Bautista is a 16 year veteran of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

If convicted Bautista could face 10 years in prison.

Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.
Related Topics:
newsaccidental shootingcorrection officermadera countychild shotchild deathChowchilla
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MADERA COUNTY
Oakhurst officials keeping close eye on water levels as residents prepare for the next round of storms
Madera County Sheriff issues pre-evacuation advisory to people living near Berenda Slough
North Fork residents preparing for next storm even as some homes remain under evacuation
Heavy rain fall leads to flash floods and evacuation warnings for several communities in Cedar Valley
More madera county
NEWS
Appeals Court Blocks Trump Bid to Reinstate Immigration Order
Construction worker killed in accident on HWY 17 from Los Banos
House Oversight Committee Asks for Review of Conway's Endorsement of Ivanka Trump Brand
Winter Weather Grounds, Delays Thousands of Flights Across US
More News
Top Stories
Construction worker killed in accident on HWY 17 from Los Banos
Oakhurst officials keeping close eye on water levels as residents prepare for the next round of storms
US appeals court refuses to reinstate President Trump's temporary travel
Man shot in the head in Southwest Fresno
Woman hit by train in Central Fresno
Flooding continues as another storm looms
Army Will Grant Easement Allowing Dakota Access Pipeline Construction to Resume
Show More
Trump Signs 3 Executive Actions on Crime Against Police, Drug Cartels
2 bicyclists injured after an accident with 2 cars in Fresno
Harrowing moments after man saved from rushing water near Three Rivers
Madera County Sheriff issues pre-evacuation advisory to people living near Berenda Slough
Portion of Highway 59 closed in Merced County due to flooding
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
PHOTOS: March for Life
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
More Photos