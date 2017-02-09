Correctional officer in Chowchilla charged with manslaughter and felony child abuse

Madera County's District Attorney Office filed charges against Erica Bautista after the death of her 1-year-old son, who was accidentally shot by his sister.Bautista faces felony manslaughter and felony child abuse, according to the DA's Office.In a statement the DA's office said that Bautista was in felony violation of a penal code in that "she willingly and unlawfully kept a loaded firearm within her premises and under her custody and control when she knew or reasonably should have known that a child was likely to gain access to the firearm."On January 13th officers responded to a call in Chowchilla where they found a 1-year-old boy with a bullet wound to his head. Officer's say his sister had accidentally shot him with a parent's gun.Officers said Bautista was home at the time.Bautista is a 16 year veteran of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.If convicted Bautista could face 10 years in prison.Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.