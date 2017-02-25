FRESNO COUNTY

Crews work to repair damaged gas line in Kingsburg

The damaged pipeline serves homes in cities like Kingsburg, Reedley and Parlier. And even three large businesses were affected, with gas services temporarily shut off while workers repair the damage. (KFSN)

By
KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) --
Crews are working around the clock Saturday to repair a damaged gas line in Kingsburg. The leak happened Friday near East Conejo Avenue.

SoCalGas is making repairs on that gas line leak, but officials believe someone operating a large farm tractor somehow damaged it.

Francisco Felix was one of many drivers who stopped at the four-way intersection, and he took a second to figure out how to get around the road closure near Kingsburg.

"These roadblocks and I was like, 'Dang, I got to go around,'" he said. "Very inconvenienced. I live in Armona, so I just needed gas because I'm on E."

Ariana Alcantar stalled as well.

"Construction, that's the first thing that came to mind," she said after seeing the signs.

But it wasn't the kind of construction most are thinking of.

More than 20 workers from SoCalGas were out repairing a gas leak. Authorities say a 10-inch high-pressure natural gas line was damaged Friday afternoon.

It forced crews to work overnight and work more than 24 hours to stop the release of gas.

"We tap into the line with new pipe, build a bypass around to the other side of the leak, excavate on either side of the leak and through that bypass we can safely excavate where the leak is and repair and replace the pipeline," Rob Duchow with the company said.

The damaged pipeline serves homes in cities like Kingsburg, Reedley and Parlier. And even three large businesses were affected, with gas services temporarily shut off while workers repair the damage.

SoCalGas is asking its other customers who use the pipeline to conserve by lowering their thermostats to 68 degrees or below and wait to use natural gas appliances and wash clothes in cold water.

Alcantar says it's something she is going to do.

"We're going to have to eat out," she said.
