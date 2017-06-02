TULARE COUNTY

Cutler-Orosi School District employee accused of sending inappropriate material to 11-year-old through Snapchat

Gilbert Balderas, 22, has been locked up for more than a week now, and is being held on $280,000 bail. (KFSN)

By
CUTLER, Calif. (KFSN) --
Gilbert Balderas, 22, has been locked up for more than a week now, and is being held on $280,000 bail. He was arrested last Wednesday by the Tulare County Sheriff's Office. That's when a school official notified the department about inappropriate material being sent to an 11-year-old girl who attends Cutler Elementary School.

"He actually confessed to multiple counts of sending inappropriate material to the minor through electronic means," Tulare County Sheriff's Office Lt. Mark Gist said.

Lt. Gist says there were three separate incidents of sending the inappropriate material through Snapchat. It happened over spring break.

Cutler-Orosi Joint Unified School District Superintendent Yolanda Valdez said Balderas has been a school district employee for about three years.
He worked on the after-school program at Cutler Elementary.
As part of a statement, she said:

"The security and safety of all district students is held in the highest priority. All employees receive training covering ethical and appropriate behaviors expected in the work place yearly. This employee had received such training. The employee was placed on administrative leave within the hour of having knowledge of the allegation. Counseling and psychological services have been available to our student and family. The district is conducting a thorough investigation of this matter."

The sheriff's office says Balderas was also a volunteer firefighter with the Tulare County Fire Department. Chief Charlie Norman, calling the situation unfortunate, says Balderas started in 2015, but is no longer with the department.

The sheriff's office says no other victims have been located so far.

"Again if we can reach out and tell anyone that's listening that if they are a victim of any crime, even subject to receiving offensive material, please give us a call," Lt. Gist said.

Balderas has been charged with showing pornography to a minor and contact with minor for sexual offense, both felonies, and child molesting-a misdemeanor.

His next court date is set for next week.
