DA files charges against Kori Muhammad for Fresno shooting spree

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office has filed special circumstances murder and attempted murder charges against Kori Muhammad for a shooting spree near Downtown Fresno that killed three.The DA's Office said there are eight total felony charges filed which include murder charges for the deaths of Zackary Randalls, Mark Gassett, and David Jackson.Special circumstance charges have also been because Muhammad targeted victims based on race.According to the DA's Office, if convicted Muhammad faces a sentence of either Death or Life in Prison. The DA is currently conducting an investigation, and said they will make a determination and announcement regarding the death penalty at a later date.