Doctor says Fresno shooting spree suspect is incompetent to stand trial

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The court is now getting a second opinion.
A medical report by a court appointed psychologist determined that Kori Muhammad is incompetent to stand trial.
Another expert hired by prosecutors will now evaluate Kori Muhammad- to also evaluate competency— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) June 1, 2017
Kori Muhammad is accused of killing four people in two separate incidents -- including a shooting spree in Central Fresno that killed three people.
