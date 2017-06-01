Doctor says Fresno shooting spree suspect is incompetent to stand trial

Another expert hired by prosecutors will now evaluate Kori Muhammad- to also evaluate competency — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) June 1, 2017

The court is now getting a second opinion.A medical report by a court appointed psychologist determined that Kori Muhammad is incompetent to stand trial.Kori Muhammad is accused of killing four people in two separate incidents -- including a shooting spree in Central Fresno that killed three people.Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story..