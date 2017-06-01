NEWS

Doctor says Fresno shooting spree suspect is incompetent to stand trial

Kori Muhammad

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The court is now getting a second opinion.

A medical report by a court appointed psychologist determined that Kori Muhammad is incompetent to stand trial.


Kori Muhammad is accused of killing four people in two separate incidents -- including a shooting spree in Central Fresno that killed three people.

