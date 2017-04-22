Driver flees scene after major crash near Orosi leaves several injured, police say

Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run accident near Orosi.The crash happened just before noon near Avenue 424 and Road 120. Witnesses say the crash happened after one of the cars failed to stop at the intersection.The impact carried both cars several feet as the red Chevy ended up in the canal. Emergency crews were called in and managed to rescue the driver and another passenger.The driver of the black car took off from the scene and police are now searching for him.Three passengers in the black car were also taken to the hospital for treatment.