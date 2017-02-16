FRESNO COUNTY

Family of bicyclists killed in crash gives emotional plea to Fresno court

Patrick Tenyenhuis was killed riding his bike near Shaw and Leonard in Clovis last April 20th. The man responsible, Rondrick Stubbs, said it was an accident. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Patrick Tenyenhuis was killed riding his bike near Shaw and Leonard in Clovis last April 20th. The man responsible, Rondrick Stubbs, said it was an accident.

Tenyenhuis sister Tina addressed the court and noted the accident was the result of Stubbs behavior.

"The problem with accidents is sometimes it's the choices we make that cause them."

Stubbs was not charged with driving under the influence because he was apparently not on drugs at the time of the accident, but had been up for at least 48 hours because of methamphetamine use and fell asleep at the wheel.

Tenyenhuis' brother in law, Denny Boyles, told the court the family was looking for Stubbs to acknowledge he did wrong.

"When this process started many of us hoped the defendant would be accountable for his actions and take responsibility. As we learned more about his long criminal history we were forced to give up that hope. On April 20th of last year the defendant forever changed the lives of our family and his own."

Tenyenhuis widow, Danelle, addressed Stubbs, urging him to remember the pain he caused.

"I'm not a vindictive person, but I know very little about you. I know you are a father and I know you made a series of poor choices that resulted in Patrick's death. There is no punishment that will make up for the loss my daughters and I have suffered due to your choices."

Judge Mark Cullers said he was moved by the family's pleas. He noted however that Stubbs was diagnosed with cognitive developmental impairments, and sentenced him to 316 days in a residential treatment facility.

The Tenyenhuis family has noted had Stubbs been under the influence at the time of the accident he could have gone to prison. They feel the law is inadequate to address this circumstance. They are, however, hopeful Stubbs will somehow learn from this tragedy from which they say they will never recover.
